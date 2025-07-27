This Ohio-Based Arby's Rival Is Down To Just 6 Locations

Ask anyone who grew up in Ohio in the 1980s to name a popular sandwich chain, and chances are they will mention Rax Roast Beef. Jack Roschman opened the first Rax, then known as JAX Roast Beef, in Springfield, Ohio, in 1967. He sold the chain to General Foods in 1969, and the name was changed to RIX Roast Beef. The company ended up closing most locations in 1972, with the exception of 10 franchised locations that were owned by Restaurant Administration Corporation. The head of the corporation, J. Patrick Ross, knew that he needed to find a new marketing gimmick to re-establish the chain's popularity. The chain was once again re-named, this time to Rax, and underwent a re-branding of sorts.

New locations were opened throughout Ohio, and by the mid '80s the brand reached its peak, with 504 locations across 38 states and, strangely, Guatemala. However, the restaurant once considered Ohio's hometown rival to Arby's classic roast beef sandwich eventually faltered due to poor marketing decisions, failed menu diversification, and, eventually, a 1992 bankruptcy filing.

Now, according to the official Rax Roast Beef website, there are only six locations left in the U.S. These locations are in Joliet, Illinois; Harlan, Kentucky; Circleville, Lancaster, Ironton, and New Carlisle, Ohio. While Rax has never made it onto our list of the 20 most celebrated roast beef sandwich shops across the U.S., we're fascinated by its juicy history.