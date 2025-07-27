This Ohio-Based Arby's Rival Is Down To Just 6 Locations
Ask anyone who grew up in Ohio in the 1980s to name a popular sandwich chain, and chances are they will mention Rax Roast Beef. Jack Roschman opened the first Rax, then known as JAX Roast Beef, in Springfield, Ohio, in 1967. He sold the chain to General Foods in 1969, and the name was changed to RIX Roast Beef. The company ended up closing most locations in 1972, with the exception of 10 franchised locations that were owned by Restaurant Administration Corporation. The head of the corporation, J. Patrick Ross, knew that he needed to find a new marketing gimmick to re-establish the chain's popularity. The chain was once again re-named, this time to Rax, and underwent a re-branding of sorts.
New locations were opened throughout Ohio, and by the mid '80s the brand reached its peak, with 504 locations across 38 states and, strangely, Guatemala. However, the restaurant once considered Ohio's hometown rival to Arby's classic roast beef sandwich eventually faltered due to poor marketing decisions, failed menu diversification, and, eventually, a 1992 bankruptcy filing.
Now, according to the official Rax Roast Beef website, there are only six locations left in the U.S. These locations are in Joliet, Illinois; Harlan, Kentucky; Circleville, Lancaster, Ironton, and New Carlisle, Ohio. While Rax has never made it onto our list of the 20 most celebrated roast beef sandwich shops across the U.S., we're fascinated by its juicy history.
What caused the downfall of Rax Roast Beef?
One issue that led to Rax's downfall was the ever-changing menu. Originally offering a simple selection of roast beef sandwiches, an endless salad bar, and baked potatoes, the franchises kept undergoing menu shake-ups. At one point, the menu included pizza and Chinese food.
The marketing team also didn't seem to understand its target audience, alternating between trying to cater to working-class customers and those who wanted a more elevated fast food experience. One of the biggest marketing problems was a a truly bizarre brand mascot, a dubious character named Mr. Delicious. In perhaps a misguided attempt to appeal to the "Saturday Night Live" demographic, Mr. Delicious was a middle-aged cartoon man who made wry, sad comments about his personal life while also talking up the virtues of dining at Rax. An episode of Vlogbrothers was devoted to unpacking the mysteries of the marketing team's decision to take this approach.
Customers didn't respond well to Mr. Delicious. About three months later, the company underwent a reorganization in an attempt to reconcile its financial problems. Rax filed for bankruptcy in 1992. In 1994 it was bought by Heartland Food Systems, who planned to turn some restaurants into Hardee's locations. There were 150 Rax franchises in 1996, but the company changed hands again and again and more and more locations were shuttered. Today, with six locations left, Rax has managed to garner new interest thanks to a combination of nostalgia and the viral success of the Vlogbrothers' video. Maybe in the future Rax will undergo yet another renaissance.