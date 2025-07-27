Why Linoleum Floors Fell Out Of Favor And Why They Might Be Worth Reconsidering

When you want to design a kitchen that doesn't soon look dated – less than ideal considering how pricy kitchen renovations can be — there are some materials you might instinctively avoid. For flooring, that likely includes linoleum. But have you ever stopped to wonder why that is, and whether the lack of linoleum love is actually warranted?

Linoleum was invented in England in the 1860s by Frederick Walton, who developed a formula of wood flour, linseed oil, cork dust, and other natural materials to create a more durable flooring material than was previously available. It quickly became popular because it was affordable, easy to clean and keep free of dust, long-lasting, and could come in different colors and patterns. In the mid-20th century, though, linoleum began to fall out of favor as other alternatives came to market. Vinyl flooring, for example, was appealingly cheap, easy to install, and also especially waterproof. Over the decades, design trends have pointed people in the direction of natural looks like hardwood flooring or luxurious choices like patterned tile. Just as with anything from a certain era that gets pushed aside by newer inventions and trends, linoleum came to be seen as outdated.

Similarly, though, trends tend to be cyclical, and things come back in style. Many people now, for example, are looking for ways to create a retro-chic kitchen. That includes reconsidering materials from the past, including linoleum. As it happens, linoleum is a sustainable choice and still more affordable than other options.