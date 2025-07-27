This Off-Menu Wendy's Pairing Plays On A Classic Midwest Chili Tradition

You might not immediately think of the fast food chain Wendy's when you picture ordering a bowl of hot chili, but the stew is part of Wendy's original 1969 menu, along with hamburgers, french fries, Frostys, and soft drinks. Most people would probably pair a steaming bowl of Wendy's chili (which is actually made from unsold hamburger meat) with a side of those salty fries or a six-pack of saucy nuggs, unless, of course, those people are from the Midwest. Out in the sprawling plains of Minnesota and the hills of Iowa, you'll find folks pairing their cups of chili with warm, icing-covered cinnamon rolls.

While not an official menu item, it's relatively easy to whip up this Midwestern classic all on your own. Just order one cup of Wendy's chili for about $3.59 and one side of the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts for about $3.79, then combine the two for a sweet and savory meal. Wendy's even started promoting the unofficial pairing, dubbing it the "Chilibon Combo." In the Midwest, you'll see plenty of people dumping their chili on top of the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, but ripping the cinnamon roll into pieces for dipping is also acceptable. At the end of the day, the idea is to create a tasty, filling, low-cost meal, which is why this combination doesn't need any more pomp and circumstance to steal the hearts of Midwesterners.