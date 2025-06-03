Order A Salad With Your Next Wendy's Frosty For A Delicious Dessert Customization
Whether wondering how Wendy's flavors its Frostys or thinking up the best fry to Frosty ratio for dipping, it's undeniable that Wendy's Frostys have a grip on our hearts and taste buds. But if you're tired of the old salty-sweet fry and Frosty combo, there's an easy way to up your Frosty game. Just follow this Wendy's hack and order the apple pecan chicken salad, which is the only Wendy's salad that comes with a side of nuts. It's these nuts you'll be adding to your Frosty (though we won't yuck your yum if you decide to toss some croutons in just to see what it's like). All you need to do is take the packet of nuts, open 'em, and dump them right onto your Frosty.
What does a simple pack of pecans bring to your Frosty? Both texture and flavor. Mix-ins are a great way to amp up the tasting experience of whatever you're eating, and roasted pecans taste good with just about any kind of ice cream or soft serve. On top of that, you'll be breaking up the monotony of the cold, smooth cream with a little bite of a crunchy nut now and then. It'll keep your dessert from feeling boring and keep you coming back for more.
Max the mileage on your Wendy's nuts
Even with just one little pack of pecans, you can make some pretty good flavor combos. Wendy's Thin Mint Frosty, a limited-edition chocolate mint flavor, paired perfectly with the roasted nuts. Personally, though, we prefer our pecans with Wendy's vanilla Frosty. The relatively simple base lets the nutty flavor pop, which makes the hack all the more worthwhile. You can leave your nuts on top of the Frosty, but we also suggest mixing them in for a deliciously crunchy treat in every bite.
There are other Wendy's secret menu items you need to order, too. Add coffee to your Frosty for a tasty way of getting in your lunch break caffeine, or pour in some root beer for a root beer float. Roasted pecans pair perfectly with the coffee hack in particular, since nuts and coffee are a flavor profile match made in heaven. You still have a whole delicious salad to chow down on, which will taste great even without the pecans.
If you want to skip the greens entirely, don't be afraid to ask the employee if you can get a packet of pecans on the side with your Frosty. Chances are, they won't mind tossing one or two in for you, so you can indulge in your nutty, sweet treat without worrying about babysitting a whole salad first. To us, that's definitely a win-win.