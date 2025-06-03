Order A Salad With Your Next Wendy's Frosty For A Delicious Dessert Customization

Whether wondering how Wendy's flavors its Frostys or thinking up the best fry to Frosty ratio for dipping, it's undeniable that Wendy's Frostys have a grip on our hearts and taste buds. But if you're tired of the old salty-sweet fry and Frosty combo, there's an easy way to up your Frosty game. Just follow this Wendy's hack and order the apple pecan chicken salad, which is the only Wendy's salad that comes with a side of nuts. It's these nuts you'll be adding to your Frosty (though we won't yuck your yum if you decide to toss some croutons in just to see what it's like). All you need to do is take the packet of nuts, open 'em, and dump them right onto your Frosty.

What does a simple pack of pecans bring to your Frosty? Both texture and flavor. Mix-ins are a great way to amp up the tasting experience of whatever you're eating, and roasted pecans taste good with just about any kind of ice cream or soft serve. On top of that, you'll be breaking up the monotony of the cold, smooth cream with a little bite of a crunchy nut now and then. It'll keep your dessert from feeling boring and keep you coming back for more.