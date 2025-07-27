When Are Crumbl's Early Access Hours And Who Can Actually Use Them?
If you want to make sure you get your hands on all of your favorite Crumbl cookies, then there's one surefire way to do it, and that's to pre-order your box. But if you really want to get ahead of the game, you can utilize the chain's early access hours, a window of time where certain customers can get a sneak peek at the new weekly menu before it drops and place their order before anyone else. Crumbl's early access hours occur every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. MST.
It's a decent amount of time to get an order in, but not everyone can take advantage of the perk. It's reserved for Crumbl rewards members with Pink level status, the highest tier on the rewards scheme. Pink level status is only reached after members reach 2,500 "Crumbs." These are points earned for spending that can be redeemed for rewards.
Depending on a member's status, they earn between 10 and 13 Crumbs for every dollar spent at Crumbl — so you might need to fill a lot of cookie jars before you reach that VIP Pink status. But when you do, you'll not only unlock access to those precious early access hours, but you'll also save 5% on your pre-order, making it the easiest way to save money on Crumbl cookies.
Do you have to pre-order at Crumbl?
Crumbl changes its cookie flavors weekly, offering a rotating menu of six different desserts that could be brand-new creations or old favorites. The menu usually drops on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. MST (right after early access hours end), which often sends social media into a frenzy.
People love to post reviews of the new menu and stock up on Crumbl's iconic pink boxes, so while pre-ordering isn't always necessary, it might be a good idea if you live near a particularly busy store. If you can't access the early hours, you can still order ahead of time on the Crumbl app. Monday is the best day of the week to visit Crumbl to get your full pick, or at least go early in the morning. Leaving it until later in the week is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with your Crumbl cookie order, as is not using the reward system.
One of the biggest perks of Pink status is the early access, but users also get 13 Crumbs for every dollar spent. Those with Gold status can also see the weekly menu drop video early and send boxes to loved ones for special occasions. And anyone past Silver status can vote for their favorite flavor to be featured at their local store once a month and claim a birthday voucher. It's well worth utilizing if you're a frequent customer — or someone who wants to get some TikTok views.