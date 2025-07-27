When Are Crumbl's Early Access Hours And Who Can Actually Use Them?

If you want to make sure you get your hands on all of your favorite Crumbl cookies, then there's one surefire way to do it, and that's to pre-order your box. But if you really want to get ahead of the game, you can utilize the chain's early access hours, a window of time where certain customers can get a sneak peek at the new weekly menu before it drops and place their order before anyone else. Crumbl's early access hours occur every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. MST.

It's a decent amount of time to get an order in, but not everyone can take advantage of the perk. It's reserved for Crumbl rewards members with Pink level status, the highest tier on the rewards scheme. Pink level status is only reached after members reach 2,500 "Crumbs." These are points earned for spending that can be redeemed for rewards.

Depending on a member's status, they earn between 10 and 13 Crumbs for every dollar spent at Crumbl — so you might need to fill a lot of cookie jars before you reach that VIP Pink status. But when you do, you'll not only unlock access to those precious early access hours, but you'll also save 5% on your pre-order, making it the easiest way to save money on Crumbl cookies.