The Easiest Way To Save Money On Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl has been serving up cookies since 2017, when it was founded by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. Today, it has over 1,000 locations across the globe and serves desserts besides its iconic cookies. If you've never been to Crumbl before and want a taste without breaking the bank, consider signing up for Crumbl Rewards.
Crumbl Rewards has a status system in which customers who spend more get more perks. There are four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Pink. At the basic level, Bronze, you earn 10 Crumbs per dollar spent at the store and can enjoy exclusive deals in the app. The Crumbs-to-dollar ratio increases with each subsequent level — Silver members get 11 Crumbs per dollar spent, Gold members 12, and Pink members 13. In addition, members at the Silver or higher tier get a voucher on their birthday and can vote on what specialty flavor will be returned to their local store within the app. Gold and above members get to add a free bow and sticker to their gift boxes and see the Weekly Drop before other members, and Pink members can pre-order cookies before other members and earn a 5% order discount. You can get to each subsequent level by earning 0 Crumbs, 500 Crumbs, 1,500 Crumbs, and 2,500 Crumbs in a calendar year, respectively.
Criticisms of Crumbl's Rewards program
The current Crumbl Rewards program was introduced in August of last year, alongside a complete revamp of the chain's app. In a press release, Jake Moncur, Crumbl's VP of Engineering, called it "a stunningly beautiful app, with the most intuitive ordering experience of any app in the Food & Beverage category."
However, some customers saw the change as nothing more than a shiny way to reduce the value of rewards that customers earn at Crumbl. In a Reddit thread, one user said, "Under the new program, you'll need to spend between $460 and $600 (10 to 13 points per dollar spent depending on status) to earn 6,000 Crumbs for a 12 pack of cookies. Under the old program, you earned $10 in Crumbl Cash for every $100 spent. If a 12 pack of cookies costs on average between $38 and $48, you only had to spend between $380 and $480 to earn a free 12 pack of cookies." This means the same reward costs about $60 to $120 extra to earn under the new program. The Reddit user also pointed out that it would be easier for the chain to quietly change the value of its Crumbs than it is to alter the value of a cash reward.
Still, the Crumbl Rewards program is free to join, and it will save frequent shoppers money on orders in the long run. If you have a sweet tooth or need to pick up a treat for a crowd, consider getting the app and picking out one of the best Crumbl flavors.