The Easiest Way To Save Money On Crumbl Cookies

The current Crumbl Rewards program was introduced in August of last year, alongside a complete revamp of the chain's app. In a press release, Jake Moncur, Crumbl's VP of Engineering, called it "a stunningly beautiful app, with the most intuitive ordering experience of any app in the Food & Beverage category."

However, some customers saw the change as nothing more than a shiny way to reduce the value of rewards that customers earn at Crumbl. In a Reddit thread, one user said, "Under the new program, you'll need to spend between $460 and $600 (10 to 13 points per dollar spent depending on status) to earn 6,000 Crumbs for a 12 pack of cookies. Under the old program, you earned $10 in Crumbl Cash for every $100 spent. If a 12 pack of cookies costs on average between $38 and $48, you only had to spend between $380 and $480 to earn a free 12 pack of cookies." This means the same reward costs about $60 to $120 extra to earn under the new program. The Reddit user also pointed out that it would be easier for the chain to quietly change the value of its Crumbs than it is to alter the value of a cash reward.

Still, the Crumbl Rewards program is free to join, and it will save frequent shoppers money on orders in the long run. If you have a sweet tooth or need to pick up a treat for a crowd, consider getting the app and picking out one of the best Crumbl flavors.