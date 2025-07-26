This One Taco Filling Gives You Both A Crunchy And Creamy Texture

Taco night has arrived, and you are planning on setting out a buffet of ingredients for family and friends to pick and choose from. While ground beef and slow cooker al pastor make for reliable, delicious fillings, we have another savory suggestion that can be added to the spread. Fried avocado slices are the tasty ticket to a crunchy, buttery taco filling that is satisfying in all the right ways. Plus, the dish is one that carnivorous eaters and vegetarians alike will eagerly slip inside of their taco shells.

To master that perfect mix of a crunchy exterior and smooth middle, coating slices of avocado in batter or breadcrumbs before get to frying is key for the crispiest bites. Keep in mind that avocados can act as a canvas for flavor, so season the cut pieces with salt, pepper, and any other spices you'd like your tacos to lead with. You can deep fry pieces in a wok or use the air fryer. Once cooked, a second coating of seasoning can coax out the desired flavors of these delicious morsels.