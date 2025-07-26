This One Taco Filling Gives You Both A Crunchy And Creamy Texture
Taco night has arrived, and you are planning on setting out a buffet of ingredients for family and friends to pick and choose from. While ground beef and slow cooker al pastor make for reliable, delicious fillings, we have another savory suggestion that can be added to the spread. Fried avocado slices are the tasty ticket to a crunchy, buttery taco filling that is satisfying in all the right ways. Plus, the dish is one that carnivorous eaters and vegetarians alike will eagerly slip inside of their taco shells.
To master that perfect mix of a crunchy exterior and smooth middle, coating slices of avocado in batter or breadcrumbs before get to frying is key for the crispiest bites. Keep in mind that avocados can act as a canvas for flavor, so season the cut pieces with salt, pepper, and any other spices you'd like your tacos to lead with. You can deep fry pieces in a wok or use the air fryer. Once cooked, a second coating of seasoning can coax out the desired flavors of these delicious morsels.
The dish that doubles as appetizer and filling
While you can keep fried avocado pieces on a serving dish for guests to either pick up and nibble on or pack taco shells and tortillas with, these crunchy bits are best eaten warm. When combined with any other taco fillings you desire — mango salsas, hot sauces, veggies, cheese, or meats — you have all the ingredients you need to offer a solid dinner.
To add even more crunch to your avocado-filled tacos, consider pairing the fried avocado pieces with firmer ingredients, like freshly shredded cabbage or sliced peppers. Chipotle-flavored sour cream, a few Serrano slices, and freshly chopped cilantro and chives can be the finishing touch this beauty deserves, but you may also want to crown your creations with extra cheese, sprinklings of ground beef, or a diced meat alternative for a filling meal that will leave no crumb behind. Serve with seasoned tortilla chips, and tonight's dinner is sorted.