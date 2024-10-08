The Creamy Air Fryer Snack You Can Only Make With Underripe Avocados
In the case of recipes like green papaya salad, fried green bananas, and mango pickles, underripe fruits are preferable to ripe ones because they lend a firm texture and tart flavor that you can take in savory directions. Underripe avocados may be inedible on their own and impossible to mash into guacamole or avocado toast, but they're ideal for a breaded and baked snack.
In her recipe for easy baked avocado fries, Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle Bottalico deliberately calls for slightly green or unripe avocados because they're firm enough to withstand breading. The soft, melt-in-your-mouth pulp of ripe avocado slices will retain their shape as salad, sandwich, or tostada toppers, but won't hold up well under a more involved breading preparation.
Underripe avocados will maintain their integrity under the weight and agitation of a breading process where they're dipped first into flour, then egg wash, then breadcrumbs. Of course a crunchy, flavorless avocado isn't appetizing. But a stint in the oven or air fryer will effectively soften underripe avocados, resulting in a creamy, tender pulp to contrast their crunchy coating. Bottalico's recipe gives you the option to bake breaded avocado fries in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven or in a 375 degree Fahrenheit air fryer for 14 minutes, flipping them halfway through to crisp them on both sides.
Tips, seasonings, and pairings for crisp avocado fries
Avocados are a Mexican crop, so Michelle Bottalico's recipe lists spices commonly used in Mexican dishes, like cumin and paprika, to season panko breadcrumbs. You could even use a packet of taco seasoning for convenience. Avocados have a flavor that is adaptable to many global seasoning blends. Cajun seasoning, for example, would bring a different kind of spicy and savory kick.
Swap flour for cornstarch and breadcrumbs for cornmeal for a gluten-free version of avocado fries that's just as crispy and delicious. Blitz gluten-free chips like Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Doritos, or Fritos in a food processor to create a powdered breading for the avocados. A spicy, cheesy breading would pair well with a tangy sour-cream based sauce or a simple drizzle of Mexican crema. They'd also taste delicious with an herbal dipping sauce like a fresh chimichurri or this cilantro pesto recipe.
While avocado fries are a great snack or appetizer, you can also make them into a meal by adding them to a salad. Swap avocado chunks with avocado fries to upgrade this taco salad recipe. They're certainly hearty enough to be the star of vegetarian tacos like these avocado tacos with pickled carrot slaw.