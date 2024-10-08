The Creamy Air Fryer Snack You Can Only Make With Underripe Avocados

In the case of recipes like green papaya salad, fried green bananas, and mango pickles, underripe fruits are preferable to ripe ones because they lend a firm texture and tart flavor that you can take in savory directions. Underripe avocados may be inedible on their own and impossible to mash into guacamole or avocado toast, but they're ideal for a breaded and baked snack.

In her recipe for easy baked avocado fries, Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle Bottalico deliberately calls for slightly green or unripe avocados because they're firm enough to withstand breading. The soft, melt-in-your-mouth pulp of ripe avocado slices will retain their shape as salad, sandwich, or tostada toppers, but won't hold up well under a more involved breading preparation.

Underripe avocados will maintain their integrity under the weight and agitation of a breading process where they're dipped first into flour, then egg wash, then breadcrumbs. Of course a crunchy, flavorless avocado isn't appetizing. But a stint in the oven or air fryer will effectively soften underripe avocados, resulting in a creamy, tender pulp to contrast their crunchy coating. Bottalico's recipe gives you the option to bake breaded avocado fries in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven or in a 375 degree Fahrenheit air fryer for 14 minutes, flipping them halfway through to crisp them on both sides.