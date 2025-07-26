P.F. Chang's Absolute Best Cocktail Is Perfect For Summertime Sipping

Roll up to P.F. Chang's on a warm summer's day, and you'll have a list of cocktails to choose from as you strive to beat the heat. Though the restaurant chain may be better known for its firecracker shrimp bowl, ma po tofu, and banana spring rolls, the beverage menu is equally mouth-watering. As we set out to try over a dozen of the cocktails, one drink in particular rose to the top of our list.

P.F. Chang's cherry blossom martini was originally placed on the menu as a seasonal special, returning most recently earlier this year around the Valentine's Day holiday and hanging on through spring and summer. The pretty rose color of the drink advertises that your day is about to improve significantly before the glass reaches your lips. Upon first sip, the sugar rim gives way to a balanced cocktail that is just the right amount of flavor that doesn't offend with cloying sweetness or pucker-inducing tartness. Think of a cool glass of strawberry lemonade made boozy for your adult palate.