You Don't Need Much To Turn Store-Bought Pizza Dough Into A Delicious Appetizer
Looking for a way to take predictable spaghetti nights to the next level? Look no further than DIY garlic knots, the ultra-savory, unconventional use for pre-made pizza dough. With just a few staple ingredients, refrigerated store-bought pizza dough can be sliced into strips and twisted into the craveable garlic knots foodies know and love from their favorite pizza joints and sit-down Italian restaurants.
This hack is also wicked cost-effective. At a Walmart in Chicago, a 13.8-ounce tube of Pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough costs $3.82. Considering each tube is enough to make 16 garlic knots, that shakes out to just $0.24 per knot. Pre-made pizza dough can be found in the refrigerated dough section at most grocery stores. We even use Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough to make a quick focaccia.
To make them, simply twist those 16 strips of uncooked dough into the garlic knot shape. For more detailed instructions on forming the knot, take a cue from our classic buttery garlic knots recipe. From there, simply pop those knots in the oven and bake according to the package instructions, checking for doneness around the 10-minute mark. Your garlic knots will be ready once they've reached a craveable golden brown hue. Any more than 15 minutes is likely going to be too long. Pro tip: Bake the knots on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet, so you can brush 'em with the garlicky butter sauce as soon as they're taken out of the oven (easier cleanup later on).
Twist refrigerated pizza dough into savory garlic knots
To finish, grab a pastry brush and coat your garlic knots with a generous layer of melted butter, olive oil, minced garlic, and parsley. Opt for dried herbs over fresh ones for a more concentrated flavor. A dried Italian seasoning mix would also work here. If you're feeling ambitious, a sprinkle of coarse sea salt and grated Pecorino Romano would take these bad boys to the next level. Don't feel like tying the knots? You can also whip up a batch of quick breadsticks using store-bought pizza dough. Just brush those sticks with the same butter-garlic sauce for a burst of restaurant-worthy flavor in every bite.
To serve, dip your garlic knots in marinara and enjoy as-is. You could even dip them in herbaceous dill ranch or garlic aioli for some unexpected contrast. Garlic knots make a crowd-pleasing snack at tailgates, football watch parties, and movie nights. They would also complete pizza night at home. Or, these savory garlic knots could serve as a flavorful side dish to complete any dinner. Pair 'em with a fresh green salad and pot roast or mushroom risotto. These hearty golden beauties also make a knockout accouterment to any elevated pasta. Bust out the pipette ragu, shrimp scampi, or vodka penne and a glass of Albariño, and you're on your way. Got a go-to soup recipe? Garlic knots are made for dunking into everything from creamy potato leek soup to southwest vegetarian chili.