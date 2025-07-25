You Don't Need Much To Turn Store-Bought Pizza Dough Into A Delicious Appetizer

Looking for a way to take predictable spaghetti nights to the next level? Look no further than DIY garlic knots, the ultra-savory, unconventional use for pre-made pizza dough. With just a few staple ingredients, refrigerated store-bought pizza dough can be sliced into strips and twisted into the craveable garlic knots foodies know and love from their favorite pizza joints and sit-down Italian restaurants.

This hack is also wicked cost-effective. At a Walmart in Chicago, a 13.8-ounce tube of Pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough costs $3.82. Considering each tube is enough to make 16 garlic knots, that shakes out to just $0.24 per knot. Pre-made pizza dough can be found in the refrigerated dough section at most grocery stores. We even use Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough to make a quick focaccia.

To make them, simply twist those 16 strips of uncooked dough into the garlic knot shape. For more detailed instructions on forming the knot, take a cue from our classic buttery garlic knots recipe. From there, simply pop those knots in the oven and bake according to the package instructions, checking for doneness around the 10-minute mark. Your garlic knots will be ready once they've reached a craveable golden brown hue. Any more than 15 minutes is likely going to be too long. Pro tip: Bake the knots on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet, so you can brush 'em with the garlicky butter sauce as soon as they're taken out of the oven (easier cleanup later on).