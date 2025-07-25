One Major Kitchen Splurge That Isn't About Adding Value — And That's Okay

It's official: Most of us love a good kitchen glow-up. Over 10.2 million kitchens are remodeled in the U.S. each year, which is about one in every 10 houses (via National Kitchen & Bath Association). To add value to this space, homeowners often upgrade cabinets, invest in soapstone countertops, change kitchen island shapes, and even buy fancy new appliances. But according to kitchen expert Danny Niemela, co-owner, vice president, and CFO at ArDan Construction, spending too much on your appliances might not add as much value as you think.

If you love to cook at home or are somebody who values using quality appliances, by all means, splurge. But if you're buying new big-ticket appliances to lift the value of your home, you might want to shift your perspective. "New appliances tend to do very little to change a home's appraised resale value," Niemela told us in our exclusive chat. "They will not shift the price point by more than a few hundred dollars, if that." However, he noted that although they don't add to a home's overall value, they do influence how quickly a home sells. "Buyers react to what feels turnkey," he explained. "So even if it does not add value on paper, it often shortens time on market by 30 to 40 percent, which matters more when inventory sits." The bottom line is if you're upgrading appliances, do it for your enjoyment — don't count on it boosting your home's resale price.