Make Loaded Fries A Welcoming Meal With These Meaty Additions
Taking inspiration from the many types of loaded fries from around the world, you can easily turn this typical snack time indulgence into a fulfilling comfort meal. Poutine, for example, starts with fried potatoes, and gets a hearty boost from cheese curds and brown gravy. To make the most out of any sort of loaded fries, it can be as easy as adding a portion of protein. Though many versions will feature options using beef or pork, we're here to tell you that seafood is the true unsung hero among fans of loaded fries.
Shellfish and other seafood can make a delightful swap for red meat in a variety of dishes, whether you're making a batch of slow-cooked carnitas, a hearty lasagna, or grilling food on the barbecue. A surprisingly meaty alternative, seafood elevates your loaded fries from basic to extravagant with an upgraded taste and texture. It's also worth noting that seafood is often more affordable and contains more nutritional value than many red meat options.
To make the perfect batch of loaded seafood fries, there are a few factors to consider. First, there are the fries. Determine if you'd prefer steak or shoestring and whether or not you want to go with the standard potatoes or try something extra special like a crispy golden rutabaga fries recipe as your base. As far as sauces and cheese, feel free to mix it up with a creamy white gravy and complementary cheese to suit your seafood. Don't hesitate either to brighten things up with fresh herbs, a squeeze of citrus, or other garnishes. And when it comes to picking out your favorite fish to star in the dish ... sea's the day!
Tips for making the best seafood loaded fries
Take inspiration from a variety of cultural cuisines to inform your loaded seafood fries. For example, give your loaded fries a surf and turf-style treatment by adding carne asada and grilled shrimp to your dish along with a generous portion of sour cream and guacamole. Take a cue from Mexican street corn with your seafood seasonings and try shaking some Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote Seasoning Blend over your shrimp or crawfish before cooking it and adding it to your plate of fries.
You can also lean into the flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisine by taking a seafood boil-themed approach to your loaded fries. Cook up some crawfish, shrimp, mussels, and clams using your favorite Cajun seasonings and then pile it all on a heaping plate of fries. Use your leftover boil liquid and thicken it with cornstarch or flour to make a lush roux that you can then pour over the fries along with some mild cheese curds.
If New England-style is more your speed, make a rich cheese sauce to drench cooked shrimp, crab, and lobster meat atop a plate of fries. For an even more indulgent twist, topping a batch of fries with your favorite creamy seafood chowder can be a fun and tasty shortcut to this poutine-style dish. Any way you want to enjoy it, this will be a filling and fulfilling meal.