Make Loaded Fries A Welcoming Meal With These Meaty Additions

Taking inspiration from the many types of loaded fries from around the world, you can easily turn this typical snack time indulgence into a fulfilling comfort meal. Poutine, for example, starts with fried potatoes, and gets a hearty boost from cheese curds and brown gravy. To make the most out of any sort of loaded fries, it can be as easy as adding a portion of protein. Though many versions will feature options using beef or pork, we're here to tell you that seafood is the true unsung hero among fans of loaded fries.

Shellfish and other seafood can make a delightful swap for red meat in a variety of dishes, whether you're making a batch of slow-cooked carnitas, a hearty lasagna, or grilling food on the barbecue. A surprisingly meaty alternative, seafood elevates your loaded fries from basic to extravagant with an upgraded taste and texture. It's also worth noting that seafood is often more affordable and contains more nutritional value than many red meat options.

To make the perfect batch of loaded seafood fries, there are a few factors to consider. First, there are the fries. Determine if you'd prefer steak or shoestring and whether or not you want to go with the standard potatoes or try something extra special like a crispy golden rutabaga fries recipe as your base. As far as sauces and cheese, feel free to mix it up with a creamy white gravy and complementary cheese to suit your seafood. Don't hesitate either to brighten things up with fresh herbs, a squeeze of citrus, or other garnishes. And when it comes to picking out your favorite fish to star in the dish ... sea's the day!