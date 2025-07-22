Teaspressa After Shark Tank: We Caught Up With The Founder

A quick appearance on "Shark Tank" can prove to be a game-changer for most businesses. From Poppi Soda to The Pizza Cupcake, you'll find a host of "Shark Tank" food brands available on your next Costco run. And while hot beverages, like Copper Cow Coffee, have found favor in the tank, not all brands fared the same. Case in point: Teaspressa, founded by Allison DeVane in a bid to deliver concentrated tea shots that offer the same caffeine as conventional coffee but without any of the jitters.

While the flavors received a thumbs up from the Sharks, the rest of the brand's presentation wasn't quite as smooth as the creamy foam atop the gourmet tea lattes. The sharks found themselves unclear on the future of the business and ultimately bowed out.

When we caught up with DeVane, we found that the Teaspressa brand has been thriving ever since. She spoke to us about the nerve-wracking prospect of facing all the Sharks at once and the skills needed to lead the conversation. Despite walking out without a deal, she appreciates being the 100% owner of her business today and has expansion plans to license her brewing technology. Ahead, Allison Devane shares a ringside view of what to expect before, during, and after a "Shark Tank" presentation — you know, just in case you decide to finally bottle your grandma's secret pickle recipe and make a fortune.