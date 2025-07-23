You Might Want To Start Making Pork Burgers Over Beef Burgers. Here's Why

There is no arguing with the fact that a standard burger and fries is the symbol of classic American food. Burgers may have gotten their start in Germany, as the name hamburger implies, but these days they're solid Americana. That said, while ground beef is the traditional meat for a hamburger, this is not a hard and fast rule. The U.S. has long been a land of innovation, and making the switch to ground pork for your burgers has a good (and very American) argument behind it: it's cheaper.

As far as beef goes, buying it ground is generally the most — or one of the most — economical options, but the price is on the rise. As beef prices continue to hit record highs, they show no signs of slowing down. While pork prices are also increasing, the predicted rises are much less significant. Ground pork is generally cheaper than ground beef to begin with, and that price gap will likely continue to grow.

Now, we know that people can be particular about their burgers, but we encourage you to give this swap a try. After all, pork is still red meat. It doesn't need to completely replace ground beef in your grilling repertoire, but you may be pleased to discover how versatile a pork burger can be. The lighter flavor of the meat means that you can really play with spices and seasonings. Think of it like a turkey burger with the meaty juiciness of a beef burger.