These Store-Bought Egg Rolls Are So Good, You Don't Even Need A Dipping Sauce

We reviewed many meat and seafood-filled egg rolls as they're a heartier, more complex appetizer than veggie egg rolls. So, if chicken isn't your favorite, we found Tai Pei shrimp egg rolls and Van's pork egg rolls to be great options, ranking them in second and fourth place respectively. If you're a vegetarian, we thought Chung's vegetable egg rolls were crunchy with a moist, savory filling.

Whichever frozen egg rolls you end up picking out of the freezer at the grocery store, baking is the cooking method that will help them live up to their full potential. While nuking them is the quickest option, you won't get the crispy, flaky shell that really distinguishes them from a standard spring roll. If you have an air fryer like this Ninja Pro, you'll get the ultimate crisp in about half the time.

Even though InnovAsian egg rolls can stand alone, even the tastiest egg rolls will taste that much better with a dipping sauce to accompany them. The fact that our favorite egg rolls doesn't come with a dipping sauce means that you can get as creative as you want with what you choose as their accompaniment. Sweet and sour sauce is a classic, for which we have an easy recipe using staples you've probably got in your pantry. But other bottled sauces like Teriyaki, Hoisin, and any one of the popular Bachan's Japanese BBQ and dipping sauces, are also worthy egg roll pairings.