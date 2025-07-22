The Totally Rich, Citrusy Dessert Frank Sinatra Adored

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frank Sinatra lived large. Whether he was out with the Rat Pack or dining with one of his many romantic companions, he leaned into rich meals — and even richer desserts. At Patsy's Italian Restaurant in NYC, a longtime favorite, he often ended things the same way: with a thick slice of lemon ricotta torte.

The dessert hit all the right notes. Tart lemon zest cut through the creamy ricotta, while the buttery crust gave each bite a little crunch. It was simple, a little indulgent, and old-school — exactly Sinatra's speed. After veal cutlets Milanese or stuffed artichokes, that torte was the final flourish.

He had other favorites, too. Biscotti regina was a classic Italian treat he couldn't get enough of, and even had a soft spot for Entenmann's crumb cake. But the lemon ricotta torte stands out. It fits the mid-century Italian-American scene: comforting, classy, and just sweet enough. You can still order it at Patsy's today, where it's served exactly how he liked it: unfussy, rich, and satisfying.