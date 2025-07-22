The Totally Rich, Citrusy Dessert Frank Sinatra Adored
Frank Sinatra lived large. Whether he was out with the Rat Pack or dining with one of his many romantic companions, he leaned into rich meals — and even richer desserts. At Patsy's Italian Restaurant in NYC, a longtime favorite, he often ended things the same way: with a thick slice of lemon ricotta torte.
The dessert hit all the right notes. Tart lemon zest cut through the creamy ricotta, while the buttery crust gave each bite a little crunch. It was simple, a little indulgent, and old-school — exactly Sinatra's speed. After veal cutlets Milanese or stuffed artichokes, that torte was the final flourish.
He had other favorites, too. Biscotti regina was a classic Italian treat he couldn't get enough of, and even had a soft spot for Entenmann's crumb cake. But the lemon ricotta torte stands out. It fits the mid-century Italian-American scene: comforting, classy, and just sweet enough. You can still order it at Patsy's today, where it's served exactly how he liked it: unfussy, rich, and satisfying.
Make Frank Sinatra's favorite dessert at home
You don't need a trip to New York to try the torte yourself. Patsy's published the original recipe in "Patsy's Cookbook," and it's surprisingly low-effort. All you need for the filling is 3 pounds of whole-milk ricotta, 1 ⅔ cups of sugar, 3 extra-large eggs, ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract, and the zest of one lemon. Butter and flour a round 9x2-inch pan, stir the ingredients until smooth, and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 55 minutes on the lower rack. Pro tip: add a foil collar to prevent any spillover. Chill for a few hours, then let it come to room temperature before serving.
Want to play with the flavors? Add almond flour for a bit of nuttiness. Mix in some fresh berries or try orange zest instead of lemon. Trader Joe's baked lemon ricotta cheesecake hits a similar note if you're short on time or not in the mood to bake, or lemon ricotta pancakes work for a brunch version. The charm of this dessert is how simple it is. No icing or layers. Just simple ingredients and big flavor. It's easy to see why Sinatra came back to it again and again.