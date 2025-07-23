This Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee Flavor Tastes Like A Generic Grocery Store Roast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The gentle waft of freshly brewed coffee is instantly recognizable. Anyone partial to a caffeinated cup has their favorite brand or chain, and true enthusiasts can make even instant coffee shine. Tasting Table couldn't resist delving into a review of one of the most famous market offerings: Starbucks VIA instant coffee flavors. A few stood out for the right reasons, and the French Roast actually left the reviewer with a chocolatey sense of amnesia. "I forgot that I was enjoying a cup of instant coffee," she noted. Yet, not every cup was smooth sailing, and one flavor fell flat: Starbucks VIA Colombia.

According to the Starbucks website, the VIA Colombia is a walnut-flavored product of volcanic soils with a smooth finish. We found a slightly marred reality. While the promise of wispy walnut notes shone through, the effect was much stronger than expected. A single sip revealed overbearing smokiness that lingered in a stubborn and lasting aftertaste. Ironically, despite the overpowering flavor, the watery consistency was lackluster. Ultimately, we settled on a damning analysis: This unbalanced cup could easily be disguised as a generic grocery store roast.

There was some praise online, but these instances emphasized practicality, not just flavor. One Amazon reviewer touted its convenience and commented, "It's pretty good for a quick cup." Life is short, and there's a long list of ways to make a cup of instant coffee actually drinkable — it's best to choose more reliable flavors.