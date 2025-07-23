This Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee Flavor Tastes Like A Generic Grocery Store Roast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The gentle waft of freshly brewed coffee is instantly recognizable. Anyone partial to a caffeinated cup has their favorite brand or chain, and true enthusiasts can make even instant coffee shine. Tasting Table couldn't resist delving into a review of one of the most famous market offerings: Starbucks VIA instant coffee flavors. A few stood out for the right reasons, and the French Roast actually left the reviewer with a chocolatey sense of amnesia. "I forgot that I was enjoying a cup of instant coffee," she noted. Yet, not every cup was smooth sailing, and one flavor fell flat: Starbucks VIA Colombia.
According to the Starbucks website, the VIA Colombia is a walnut-flavored product of volcanic soils with a smooth finish. We found a slightly marred reality. While the promise of wispy walnut notes shone through, the effect was much stronger than expected. A single sip revealed overbearing smokiness that lingered in a stubborn and lasting aftertaste. Ironically, despite the overpowering flavor, the watery consistency was lackluster. Ultimately, we settled on a damning analysis: This unbalanced cup could easily be disguised as a generic grocery store roast.
There was some praise online, but these instances emphasized practicality, not just flavor. One Amazon reviewer touted its convenience and commented, "It's pretty good for a quick cup." Life is short, and there's a long list of ways to make a cup of instant coffee actually drinkable — it's best to choose more reliable flavors.
What created that smokiness?
That smokiness didn't drift in from nowhere. Scientifically, there are reasons why cups of coffee might have a lingering tobacco-like scent. Did you know that coffee and cigarettes have similar chemical compounds? One, called guaiacol, imparts a delicate smoky quality that transforms to an ashy taste in excess. Some beans are naturally smokier than others, especially when dark-roasted. That said, the strength of that flavor is surprising in VIA Colombia; medium roasts are mostly milder and associated with nuttiness. Starbucks does have a reputation for erring towards darker roasts (the equivalent of mismatched sizing in a clothing store), which is perhaps what tipped the scale. Still, it was understandably jarring.
Sometimes, the cause lies with the quality of the coffee, rather than the intended flavor profile. A possible culprit is burned beans; this explanation is an unfortunate reality when purchasing cheaper products, hence the association with grocery store coffee. Don't overlook the possibility of user error, either. For those who routinely face the disappointment of an ultra-strength cup, it may be worth evaluating your brewing technique. Unwanted smokiness could be one of the mistakes you're making with instant coffee — inadequate storage, dirty machines, or poor water quality are other influencing factors. Perfecting a cup of instant coffee is like weathering the ultimate storm.