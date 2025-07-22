The Vintage Pillsbury Recipe You Can Still Make With Canned Cinnamon Rolls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For decades, Pillsbury has blessed us with a plethora of baking recipes. Although some instructions have been overshadowed through time, every now and then, a vintage Pillsbury recipe gets unearthed, and we obsess over it all over again. The resurrection of said recipes is always exciting, especially when they're like jam circles, a treat that can be made with modern ingredients.

Found in a Pillsbury cookbook of prize-winning recipes from 1959, jam circles are a simple, yet delicious dessert that had to be all the rage upon release. Though they only consist of two ingredients, the jam circles have stood the test of time as an intriguing dessert. They're made with canned cinnamon rolls, and the recipe instructs for the center of each roll to be hollowed out. In their place, a dollop of jelly or jam is put in, giving the dessert a spiced jelly donut type of feel.

Once each cinnamon roll center is filled with the fruity preserves, they're baked at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 to 16 minutes, allowing the centers to turn gooey and thick. After baking, icing is spread onto the surface of the rolls, and the sticky-sweet desserts are served warm. The treat is a creative way to make use of canned cinnamon rolls, as well as a way to experiment with all kinds of fruit jam flavors.