Elevate Canned Cinnamon Rolls With A Warm Bourbon Glaze

Cinnamon rolls baked from a can are surprisingly good; however, adding just one extra ingredient can vastly elevate the convenient treat. And this ingredient is a fun boozy one — a warm bourbon glaze. In the past, we've delved into how brushing your favorite bourbon onto homemade brownies gives it a boozy twist and enhances the flavors. Now, you can do the same by adding bourbon or a bourbon glaze to canned cinnamon rolls.

First, grab some bourbon, and you might want to check out our list of the top 10 bourbons to use when baking. To complement cinnamon rolls, it's best to choose a warm bourbon that is spice-forward and has strong notes of caramel and vanilla. Then, bake the canned cinnamon rolls, following the instructions on the packaging. Next, incorporate the bourbon.

There are a few ways to add bourbon to your dish. Perhaps the simplest way is to mix the bourbon directly into the packaged icing that comes in the can. Stir in about a splash or 1 teaspoon of bourbon into the icing to start. Give it a taste and adjust it to suit your palate. For boozier glazing, add more bourbon — we tend to go heavier and add at least 1 tablespoon of bourbon. Then, spread the bourbon-infused glaze over the freshly baked cinnamon rolls and enjoy.