Add A Juicy Upgrade To Panzanella Salad With This Seasonal Fruit

Panzanella salad is a version of the dish that really allows bread (rather than vegetables) to shine, but it still hinges on some fresh tomatoes and other additions. There are many versions with varying ingredients that are made outside of Italy, its country of origin, but there's a particular fruit that's in season during summer here in the United States that will really give it a sweet-and-juicy upgrade. If you haven't guessed it, we think some freshly grilled watermelon is a welcome addition to your next panzanella salad.

Watermelon takes its place in far more than just fruit salad, and its sweet flavor and juiciness will work well in the same way as tomatoes, the traditional ingredient in panzanella salad, do. Meanwhile, the char from the grill will offer a textural twist and smoky notes.

Of course, summer is when you'll find the freshest watermelon, but you can try this panzanella upgrade any time of year. You can swap the tomatoes for watermelon, use both seasonal fruits for balanced flavors, or even make a watermelon dressing or vinaigrette for that crusty bread to soak up before serving. And while you're at it, we've told you before that there's a case to use fresh bread in panzanella salad if you really want to experiment in the kitchen.