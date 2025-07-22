Add A Juicy Upgrade To Panzanella Salad With This Seasonal Fruit
Panzanella salad is a version of the dish that really allows bread (rather than vegetables) to shine, but it still hinges on some fresh tomatoes and other additions. There are many versions with varying ingredients that are made outside of Italy, its country of origin, but there's a particular fruit that's in season during summer here in the United States that will really give it a sweet-and-juicy upgrade. If you haven't guessed it, we think some freshly grilled watermelon is a welcome addition to your next panzanella salad.
Watermelon takes its place in far more than just fruit salad, and its sweet flavor and juiciness will work well in the same way as tomatoes, the traditional ingredient in panzanella salad, do. Meanwhile, the char from the grill will offer a textural twist and smoky notes.
Of course, summer is when you'll find the freshest watermelon, but you can try this panzanella upgrade any time of year. You can swap the tomatoes for watermelon, use both seasonal fruits for balanced flavors, or even make a watermelon dressing or vinaigrette for that crusty bread to soak up before serving. And while you're at it, we've told you before that there's a case to use fresh bread in panzanella salad if you really want to experiment in the kitchen.
Tips for sprucing up panzanella salad with grilled watermelon
To make a watermelon panzanella salad, start with around a cup of the juicy fruit for every four servings you need. It's important to remove any seeds from the watermelon before you cut it, grill it, and add it to the salad. When it comes to cutting, aim for bite-sized cubes or chunks that are around the same size for balanced bites. As for the rest, the assembly is like the traditional version of the salad, so you can follow our heirloom tomato panzanella salad recipe for guidance.
Of course, there are some ingredients that will pair well with the flavors of watermelon. Feta and watermelon are often paired together, so add some of the crumbled cheese to the bowl with the crusty bread, cucumbers, and other ingredients. For another twist, try freshly-cut mint with the watermelon instead of the usual basil. And before you get started, check out these chef-approved tips on how to pick the best watermelon so the ingredient works deliciously in your panzanella salad.