10 Things To Avoid When Reheating Indian Takeout At Home

Having grown up in a culture where tossing away leftovers is frowned upon, most Indian foods tend to be long-term guests with leftovers waddling across the refrigerator for three to four days at a minimum. However, this served as little motivation for me to fine-tune my reheating skills while I was growing up — any attempts at reheating a prized vat of biryani rice were often prefixed by cautionary warnings from my parents.

Having finally started running a kitchen of my own, I have been able to observe the difference that patience and restraint can make when reheating Indian foods. Try blasting your curries with extreme heat, and you will find it rebelling with a thickened texture. Pakoras and other deep-fried foods do not take too kindly to the microwave, while the aromatic haven of biryani can devolve into a brittle mess if the basmati rice grains are not treated with respect — and a touch of moisture. To help you steer clear of all the mistakes I have made, I channeled my own experiences into a comprehensive guide of what not to do when reheating Indian takeout at home.