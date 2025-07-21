The Shellfish You Shouldn't Order At A Restaurant, According To Anthony Bourdain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain was hardly reluctant to share his recommendations and laments about the food and hospitality industries. Whether barraging the concept of awards ceremonies or raving about local hot dog stands, Bourdain was vocal about his opinions, including advising curious gourmands how to best travel, eat well, and experience all that life has to offer.

In his book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures In The Culinary Underbelly," Bourdain set out a list of instructions to help restaurant goers improve their meals with smart orders and thoughtful decisions. In addition to advising customers to stay away from ordering fish on Mondays from establishments in which the freshness might be questioned, Bourdain also veered away from plates of mussels. "I don't eat mussels in restaurants unless I know the chef, or have seen, with my own eyes, how they store and hold their mussels for service," he wrote. "I love mussels. But, in my experience, most cooks are less than scrupulous in their handling of them." For a man who had seen his share of kitchen inner workings, this kind of advice holds considerable weight.