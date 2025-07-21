Combine This Trader Joe's Japanese Treat With Ice Cream For A Unique Dessert
You can always count on Trader Joe's desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth when those cravings hit. Sometimes the best dessert is one you create yourself by putting a twist on the familiar. Trader Joe's helps with a unique, Japanese-inspired take on the beloved combination of waffles and ice cream. Just head to Trader Joe's and pick up a box of their Japanese Mini Taiyaki.
Taiyaki has been made in Japan for over a century. It's a modern variation of a similar round waffle treat called imagawayaki, which dates back more than 400 years. An imagawayaki maker named Seijiro Kanbei reimagined the treat by changing the shape. His innovation was to model them after the red sea bream (a species of fish). Why? No one knows for sure, but red sea bream was highly prized at the time. Taiyaki may have been designed as an everyday version of this luxury food. Traditionally they are filled with sweet red bean paste, but chocolate and custard, as Trader Joe's chose, are also common.
Because they bake up with a crunchy coating and aren't too sweet, some Reddit users have discovered they pair surprisingly well with ice cream. They're enjoyable on their own too, and plenty of people eat them that way, but why not kick it up a notch? The contrast of a warm, crispy taiyaki with cold, creamy ice cream creates a texture and temperature pairing that makes for a delicious and unique dessert.
Digging into taiyaki
Unlike a traditional waffle, taiyaki is made with a mixed flour that includes rice. The rice helps the exterior crisp up more than a waffle made entirely with wheat flour. It also gives the interior a slightly chewy texture. The end result is like a crispier, lighter version of mochi. Trader Joe's went for authenticity with their taiyaki, too. These aren't made in a factory in America, they're sourced from Japan.
You can heat up the taiyaki in the microwave, but you won't get them crispy that way. Your best bet is the oven or air fryer. That way, the custard stays smooth and silky, while the outside gets warm and crisp to contrast the ice cream. No waffle cones? No problem. Taiyaki gives you that same crunchy-sweet contrast in a whole new form.
You can also take your taiyaki in other directions and lean into either the waffle aspect or the Japanese heritage a little more. Add some maple syrup for a more traditional American breakfast flavor, for instance. Or try pairing them with more traditional Japanese flavors; matcha ice cream, black sesame, or even adzuki bean, the traditional filling for taiyaki, all pair well with the crunchy waffle and creamy vanilla filling. Trader Joe's says these frozen treats are only available for a limited time, so it's worth picking up a box while you can.