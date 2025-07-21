Combine This Trader Joe's Japanese Treat With Ice Cream For A Unique Dessert

You can always count on Trader Joe's desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth when those cravings hit. Sometimes the best dessert is one you create yourself by putting a twist on the familiar. Trader Joe's helps with a unique, Japanese-inspired take on the beloved combination of waffles and ice cream. Just head to Trader Joe's and pick up a box of their Japanese Mini Taiyaki.

Taiyaki has been made in Japan for over a century. It's a modern variation of a similar round waffle treat called imagawayaki, which dates back more than 400 years. An imagawayaki maker named Seijiro Kanbei reimagined the treat by changing the shape. His innovation was to model them after the red sea bream (a species of fish). Why? No one knows for sure, but red sea bream was highly prized at the time. Taiyaki may have been designed as an everyday version of this luxury food. Traditionally they are filled with sweet red bean paste, but chocolate and custard, as Trader Joe's chose, are also common.

Because they bake up with a crunchy coating and aren't too sweet, some Reddit users have discovered they pair surprisingly well with ice cream. They're enjoyable on their own too, and plenty of people eat them that way, but why not kick it up a notch? The contrast of a warm, crispy taiyaki with cold, creamy ice cream creates a texture and temperature pairing that makes for a delicious and unique dessert.