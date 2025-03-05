Review: Eggo's Waffle-Inspired Ice Cream Is A Major Win - Except One Flavor

We've all had breakfast for dinner before, but what about breakfast for dessert? Before you call me out for positing waffles as viable dessert material, check yourself — Kellanova (the company behind the Eggo brand) has done just that in a partnership with Golden West Food Group. That means your favorite frozen breakfast line is about to grace the ice cream section which, personally, I was thrilled to discover. The duo's collaboration came to fruition with the release of three ice cream product flavors — buttery maple, chocolatey chip, and blueberry — all of which can be bought as either pints or ice cream sandwiches.

The brand sent me each of its three flavors to try in pint form, and I must admit, each definitely gave life to all my breakfast-for-dessert fantasies (though I didn't like them all equally). Though ice cream is new territory for the Eggo line, it doesn't show — I could easily be convinced these pints had been on the shelves for years. I wouldn't be surprised for them to find a wide customer base that sees the brand releasing more flavors in the future. For now, these three are worth the buy.