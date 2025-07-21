The Surefire Sign You've Smoked Your Meat With Flawless Precision

When it comes to preparing meat, grilling is good — but, smoking is superb. Along with sharpening the savory flavors of your cuts, smoking adds another layer of complexity by way of the wood selected. Used hickory? Expect your brisket to be infused with sweet, bacon-like notes. Prefer a more potent punch? Give ribs an intense kick by burning logs of mesquite. You can also mix different wood chips to give your meat a totally unique taste. Now, while there are all sorts of combinations you can use to smoke meat, they should all lead to one desired result in terms of color and texture.

According to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse as well as owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 in Marshall Texas, there are two things to look out for when gauging whether you've smoked your stuff to utmost perfection. The first simply requires a keen eye for color. "You will know your meat has been adequately smoked when it turns a nice pecan brown color," Shoults tells Tasting Table.

While the time it takes to turn this shade depend on the type of meat, smoker, and wood used, keeping track of the crust's color can definitely help you decide when it's good to go. But, you should also pay attention to texture. As Shoults adds, "When pressed on lightly, it will have a tender feel." Then, you'll know your meat has reached peak smokiness.