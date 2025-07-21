Maximize Storage Space With Martha Stewart's Brilliant Kitchen Towel Folding Tip
There are so many uses for towels in the kitchen. Besides drying dishes and spills and grabbing hot pots and pans, you can use you can use a damp towel to proof bread without plastic or as a simple way to keep your mashed potatoes warm. You can use a towel cover up a cake when it comes out of the oven to even out the dome. You can use even use a towel to make perfectly rolled omelets, as Bobby Flay does. Given their practicality, you probably have more kitchen towels than you know what to do with, and they might be making a big mess in your kitchen cabinet or drawer. Martha Stewart, unsurprisingly, has a solution.
It comes down to how to fold your towels to maximize storage space. The best part is that the tip is super simple to use. Simply lay your towel flat on a table, like a kitchen table. Then fold the towel in thirds lengthwise, making the folds as even as possible. Then fold the towel in half, and half again if your towel is on the larger side. Make sure to smooth your towel down after each fold. What you are left with is a nice compact rectangular folded towel that is perfect for stacking in a drawer or cabinet.
Other ways to maximize your kitchen storage
Before you fold and store your kitchen towels, you should first cull your collection by getting rid of any old kitchen towels that have seen better days — instead of throwing them away, you can repurpose them into cleaning rags by cutting them into smaller pieces that you can now use around the house. As for the remaining towels, fold them using Martha Stewart's method, then store them stacked in a drawer — or consider using drawer dividers or a file folder for better organization.
Another option is to use a dollar store solution, which entails finding deep plastic bins from the budget-friendly shop that are the same width as your kitchen drawer, and using them to store your folded towels. If you can fit multiple bins, you can even organize your folded kitchen towels by use or color. You can also place those bins with organized towels in a cabinet or on the counter if you don't have extra storage space or don't want to use them for towel storage.