Maximize Storage Space With Martha Stewart's Brilliant Kitchen Towel Folding Tip

Before you fold and store your kitchen towels, you should first cull your collection by getting rid of any old kitchen towels that have seen better days — instead of throwing them away, you can repurpose them into cleaning rags by cutting them into smaller pieces that you can now use around the house. As for the remaining towels, fold them using Martha Stewart's method, then store them stacked in a drawer — or consider using drawer dividers or a file folder for better organization.

Another option is to use a dollar store solution, which entails finding deep plastic bins from the budget-friendly shop that are the same width as your kitchen drawer, and using them to store your folded towels. If you can fit multiple bins, you can even organize your folded kitchen towels by use or color. You can also place those bins with organized towels in a cabinet or on the counter if you don't have extra storage space or don't want to use them for towel storage.