How Bobby Flay Uses A Simple Towel Trick For Perfect Rolled Omelets
An omelet is a wonderful choice for a hearty breakfast, but making it look pristine can be a bit difficult. It happens to even the best chefs — you make the perfect omelet, but when you flip the egg out of the pan, it ends up a sloppy mess on the plate. Luckily, chef and Food Network host Bobby Flay has a simple solution, and all it requires is a kitchen towel.
Simply drape the towel over the omelet before gently rolling it into a cylinder. The dish towel helps keep the omelet in place, allowing you to roll it up more tightly without it slipping away. This makes the dish more presentable and can even enhance taste, as it keeps the ingredients tightly packed exactly the way you placed them.
Flay demonstrates the technique in a video shared on Food Network's YouTube account. You can also use the towel to shift the omelet on the plate and make room for a side or a dip like salsa. With the handy trick, you can make picture-perfect omelets sure to impress friends and family at your next brunch.
Getting creative with your omelets
Once you've perfected rolling your omelet, you can experiment with a variety of different fillings. There's no limit to the combinations you can make with an omelet, but some tried and true fillings have stood the test of time. One such combination is the Denver omelet, also known as a Western omelet, which includes sauteed onions, green peppers, ham, and sometimes cheese. Seafood lovers should consider whipping up an oyster or shrimp omelet to give their morning a little maritime flair.
The omelet is an international dish, and you can use Flay's hack to riff on omelet styles from around the world. The most well-known to Americans might be the French omelet, which is rolled and has simple ingredients like herbs and cheese. Another type of rolled omelet is the Tamagoyaki, a Japanese dish with soy sauce and dashi stock. If rolling an omelet continues to elude you, even with Flay's trick, consider cooking an omelet that isn't traditionally rolled, such as the Taiwanese oyster omelet or a Tortilla Española with purple potatoes.