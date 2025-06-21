How Bobby Flay Uses A Simple Towel Trick For Perfect Rolled Omelets

An omelet is a wonderful choice for a hearty breakfast, but making it look pristine can be a bit difficult. It happens to even the best chefs — you make the perfect omelet, but when you flip the egg out of the pan, it ends up a sloppy mess on the plate. Luckily, chef and Food Network host Bobby Flay has a simple solution, and all it requires is a kitchen towel.

Simply drape the towel over the omelet before gently rolling it into a cylinder. The dish towel helps keep the omelet in place, allowing you to roll it up more tightly without it slipping away. This makes the dish more presentable and can even enhance taste, as it keeps the ingredients tightly packed exactly the way you placed them.

Flay demonstrates the technique in a video shared on Food Network's YouTube account. You can also use the towel to shift the omelet on the plate and make room for a side or a dip like salsa. With the handy trick, you can make picture-perfect omelets sure to impress friends and family at your next brunch.