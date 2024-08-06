Give Your Omelet A Taiwanese Twist And Add Canned Oysters

Simplicity goes hand in hand with endless versatility when it comes to omelets. With just a quick peek into different cuisines, you can easily find many variations of this breakfast staple, paired with a diverse array of fillings. Almost anything works, so don't be too surprised to learn that even oysters can be added. In fact, this combination is incredibly popular in Taiwan, where it often graces night markets as a beloved street food called o-a-tsian. Of course, that's not the only place it belongs. Right in the comfort of your kitchen, the Taiwanese oyster omelet can also be adapted to your regular omelet recipe, especially if you've got canned oysters already sitting in the pantry.

So why not just use raw oysters? It all comes down to convenience. Working with raw oysters can be quite a hassle since you'd need to shuck them from their shells, carefully rinse to remove all the contaminants, and even parboil them. This process can be far too time-consuming when you're aiming for a quick meal. Canned oysters, on the other hand, only need to be drained of the soaking liquid and patted dry before hitting the pan. In true o-a-tsian spirit, the oysters are dredged in a sweet potato batter, which gives them a chewy yet tender texture. However, if you don't have the ingredient on hand or just want to keep it simple, the oysters can be whisked straight into the beaten egg mixture and then fried as usual.