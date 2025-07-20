10 Airlines That Offer Free Meals On Longer Flights

While we can be overly critical when it comes to the restaurants that we choose and how we rate their cuisine, something seems to change as soon as we cross the 30,000 feet threshold. We're of course referring to in-flight dining experiences. In many cases, it's not about the quality of the food but rather if it comes free with the seat ticket or not.

Complimentary economy class dining used to be a standard across the U.S. many years ago, with some serving your meal on white tablecloths and with enthusiastic stewardesses. It was luxurious airline dining at its best. Now, as airlines continue to trim their in-flight offering to cut costs and drive profits, free meals in many cases are a thing of the past. Unless, of course, you have the spare cash to purchase a Business or First Class seat. It's not all doom and gloom for economy travelers, as there are still a few airlines flying in and out of the U.S. where you'll get the much-loved complimentary in-flight meal — you just have to fly a little further. Whether you're crossing the country or hopping continents, some airlines understand that a decent meal can be a deciding factor for who you choose to fly with, especially when it's free.

If you're looking for a little more than the usual bag of peanuts or pretzels, here are ten airlines where you'll still get a complimentary meal with your seat ticket. If it's the drinks trolley that you're really interested in, we cover that as well.