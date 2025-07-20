How To Caramelize Onions Without Oil Or Butter

Caramelized onions are the sweet, velvety cherry on top of a wide range of recipes. Although they can take a painfully long time to make, we cannot imagine going without them. While not much can be done about the lengthy cooking time, you can get caramelized onions to be a little healthier by whipping them up with vegetable broth. If you're trying to limit the amount of oil and butter you consume, you do not have to rid your diet of these cooked-down veggies. Fats help the alliums along when they are browning, but oil and butter are not completely necessary. Caramelization occurs when heat breaks down the vegetable's walls, coaxing its natural sugars out. As long as you have some kind of liquid present to prevent any sticking to the pan, you can make foolproof caramelized onions without oil or butter.

Think of it like sauteing with vegetable stock — add enough broth to coat the bottom of the pan without completely submerging the diced onions. Keep the alliums at a medium-low heat and stir them every now and then, ensuring that they are evenly browning. When the broth begins to dry up, add some more in to keep the onions from sticking. For a slightly faster process, turn the heat up to medium-high and cover the pan so the onions wilt more quickly. Once they're wilted, bring the heat to medium-low and stir occasionally until the onions have browned.