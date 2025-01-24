Make Delicious Vegan French Onion Soup With A Divisive Ingredient

French onion soup is the ultimate comfort food, but its traditional use of beef stock can be a challenge for vegans. Achieving that rich umami flavor without animal products might seem impossible — until you add a surprising twist.

Enter Marmite or Vegemite. These bold, salty spreads are famous for dividing taste buds — some love them, others can't stand them. But what makes them special is their high concentration of free glutamic acid, the compound responsible for that earthy complexity. Both Marmite and Vegemite are made from hydrolyzed proteins and yeast extracts, which naturally pack in the flavor profile that you'd typically get from beef stock.

When you're making a vegan French onion soup, these spreads are a game changer. Just a small amount goes a long way, enriching the broth with that hearty, savory depth without being overpowering. If you get the balance right, Marmite or Vegemite can elevate your soup to new heights, making it the perfect addition. It might seem unconventional, but it's a secret weapon that could make even the biggest skeptics rethink their stance.

