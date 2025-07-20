These Are The Healthiest Types Of Beef You Can Eat
Beef gets a bad rap. Yes, red meat is high in saturated fat and if eaten in excess it can increase the risk for heart disease and contribute to issues like obesity, cancer, and diabetes. But beef is also a great source of protein and iron, and it can contribute to a healthy diet if you choose the right type and limit your intake to three portions per week.
The key is buying lean cuts, which contain less than 10 grams of fat per serving. Registered Dietitian Angel Luk recommends looking for options with the least amount of saturated fat. "The amount of saturated fat is an important consideration for people living with high cholesterol," she says. "Generally speaking, aiming for less than 16 grams of saturated fat a day is a heart healthy approach. Lean cuts of red meat, such as round, sirloin, or loin, are lower in saturated fat and can be part of a healthy diet, providing important nutrients such as iron, zinc, B vitamins and protein."
Beef can only be labeled as lean if it complies with the regulations set by the USDA, so check the package for the special marking. It's different from the grading label producers use (for example, when you see a cut marked as "Prime" or "Select"), which has to do with marbling. The key words you're looking for are "lean" or "extra-lean". You can ask your butcher for a guide to different cuts too.
Avoid marbling and processed beef
While marbling leads to delicious flavor, unfortunately, it does not contribute to a healthy heart. Prime doesn't equal lean, so even the most expensive T-bone and porterhouse steaks should be avoided. Go for Choice and Select cuts, which are typically cheaper. "Select beef tends to be the leanest," Luk explains, "making it a better choice for people opting for red meat as part of their saturated fat 'budget.'"
Some lean cuts include chuck roast, shoulder roast, and arm roast, which all benefit from slow cooking. You can smoke chuck roast or cook a pot roast in the oven with any option. As for steak, sirloin tip side is the leanest option, with just five grams of fat per serving, but top sirloin makes for an unbelievably juicy steak. Anything with less than five grams of fat is considered extra-lean by the USDA, and if you can get something organic or grass-fed, even better. As for ground beef, look for the lowest fat percentage you can find, like 95% lean.
The big thing to really avoid is anything that is ultra-processed. "Ultra processed beef such as hot dogs and sausages, and cuts with high amounts of saturated fat like ribeye with a lot of visible marbling are the least healthy," Luk suggests. You can treat yourself once in a while, but if you want to watch things, make sure it's lean beef in your rotation.