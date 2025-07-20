These Are The Healthiest Types Of Beef You Can Eat

Beef gets a bad rap. Yes, red meat is high in saturated fat and if eaten in excess it can increase the risk for heart disease and contribute to issues like obesity, cancer, and diabetes. But beef is also a great source of protein and iron, and it can contribute to a healthy diet if you choose the right type and limit your intake to three portions per week.

The key is buying lean cuts, which contain less than 10 grams of fat per serving. Registered Dietitian Angel Luk recommends looking for options with the least amount of saturated fat. "The amount of saturated fat is an important consideration for people living with high cholesterol," she says. "Generally speaking, aiming for less than 16 grams of saturated fat a day is a heart healthy approach. Lean cuts of red meat, such as round, sirloin, or loin, are lower in saturated fat and can be part of a healthy diet, providing important nutrients such as iron, zinc, B vitamins and protein."

Beef can only be labeled as lean if it complies with the regulations set by the USDA, so check the package for the special marking. It's different from the grading label producers use (for example, when you see a cut marked as "Prime" or "Select"), which has to do with marbling. The key words you're looking for are "lean" or "extra-lean". You can ask your butcher for a guide to different cuts too.