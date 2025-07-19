The Non-Alcoholic Tequila You Should Be Using In Your Margaritas Every Single Time

If you feel like the amount of zero-proof alcohol options available at your local bar has exploded lately, you're not alone. There's been a noticeable shift in people's lifestyle choices in recent years and drink companies are trying to remain a step ahead. There's alcohol-free beer and alcohol-free spirits like gin and vodka — even zero-proof tequila exists now. We recently ranked 8 non-alcoholic tequila brands from worst to best, and we were really impressed with the results. However, there was one bottle that stood out: Ritual's Tequila Alternative.

Ritual Zero Proof is a specialty, alcohol-free beverage company that was started by three friends in Chicago. The founders, GG, Marcus, and David, have come up with unique recipes to make five different liquor alternatives that focus on the classics. Ritual's Tequila Alternative, which has a golden color resembling a reposado, has won silver at the Bartender Spirits Awards, and over one million bottles have been sold so far – and it's easy to see why.

The alcohol-free tequila is complex and layered, with a subtle spice and balanced smokiness. Our tester was able to pick up on the earthy undertones of blue agave and vegetal green pepper that are promised by Ritual. The warming feeling the drink brought is quite reminiscent of a regular tequila, but without the worry of a hangover. Not to mention that its slight saltiness makes it ideal for crafting the perfect margarita.