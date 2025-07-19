The Step You Shouldn't Miss Before Adding Brisket To Soup

A popular smoked barbecue dish, classic beef brisket is often enjoyed in a melt-in-your-mouth brisket sandwich. However, swap the low and slow heat of a smoker for the low and slow simmer of a soup pot, and brisket can be the star of your next soup recipe. For some important tips on adding brisket to soup, including a crucial first step, Tasting Table spoke with Chef Billy Parisi, a classically trained culinary school graduate and food blogger. Instead of letting a simmering soup cook the brisket from raw, Parisi recommends blanching the brisket before adding it to soup.

"The purpose of blanching brisket ahead of time is to tenderize the meat so that it breaks down and can be easily cut and added to the soup," Parisi explains. "This will also help save some time so that it's not all done in the soup." Brisket is a notoriously tough yet flavorful cut of meat, necessitating tenderization, especially if you aren't going to smoke it for several hours. A 10-minute blanch will end up saving you more time than an overnight marinade, for example.

Another reason for blanching beef is to remove impurities, which Parisi refers to as "the foamy-like substances that collect at the top of the pot." By purifying brisket before adding it to soup, the chef argues that "the final soup broth will usually be clearer and purer." Plus, removing impurities will also enhance the umami-rich flavor of the beef itself.