Avoid This Heartburn-Inducing Fritos Flavor At All Costs

While we've reviewed plenty of tortilla chip brands, Fritos are in a class of their own. They've successfully mastered the ultimate corn flavor and satisfyingly thick, crunchy texture. Even though it's hard to improve upon the original Fritos chips, they've come out with different flavors, shapes, and sizes. We sampled 8 Fritos flavors to find which ones are worth buying. And, while we found some winners, you should avoid Lime & Jalapeño Flavor Twists at all costs.

The Lime & Jalapeño flavor is one of Fritos' newest additions and features a fun shape that resembles dry rotini, a pasta shape known for trapping sauce or, in the case of chips, seasoning powder. Unfortunately, the seasoning powder is this chip's downfall. Lime and jalapeño are a classic tangy and spicy duo that you'll find on plenty of tortilla chips, not to mention bean dips and guacamole. However, the lime and jalapeño seasoning on these Fritos was abrasive straight out of the bag; we were hit with a sour, acidic aroma that all but burned our nose hairs, a foreboding for the following assault on our taste buds. The first thing we tasted was the sour citrus lime, yielding to a burning spicy heat. The heat completely masked any vegetal or savory flavors of jalapeño peppers. Furthermore, the acidity and spiciness not only burned our mouths and lingered in our throats, but it also ended up giving us severe heartburn after consuming a handful of chips.