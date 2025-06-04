The Absolute Best Jalapeño Chips You Can Buy Are Perfect For Dipping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's nice to spice things up every so often when it comes to chips and dip. A charred tomato salsa, some fiery hot sauce, maybe a bowl of homemade, crave-worthy guacamole ... There are lots of simple ways to amp up your snack, but one of the easiest is to buy a bag of flavored chips. And while we all love a good cheesy Dorito or salted tortilla chip, jalapeño chips are really where it's at. After taste-testing seven different jalapeño-flavored chips and ranking them from worst to best, our standout favorite was the Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips from Late July.

Crunchy, well-salted, and perfectly balanced in flavor, Late July Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips are perfect to dunk in a bowl of salsa, guacamole, or just about any dip you'd like. They really surprised our expert tester, who mainly sampled regular jalapeño-flavored potato chips, rather than tortilla chips, during their research. The jalapeño flavor was so pronounced, and the slight hint of lime brought everything together. These chips also tasted much more natural than some of the other options, and while they didn't pack too much of a punch in terms of spice, the rest of their qualities more than made up for it.