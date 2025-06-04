The Absolute Best Jalapeño Chips You Can Buy Are Perfect For Dipping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's nice to spice things up every so often when it comes to chips and dip. A charred tomato salsa, some fiery hot sauce, maybe a bowl of homemade, crave-worthy guacamole ... There are lots of simple ways to amp up your snack, but one of the easiest is to buy a bag of flavored chips. And while we all love a good cheesy Dorito or salted tortilla chip, jalapeño chips are really where it's at. After taste-testing seven different jalapeño-flavored chips and ranking them from worst to best, our standout favorite was the Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips from Late July.
Crunchy, well-salted, and perfectly balanced in flavor, Late July Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips are perfect to dunk in a bowl of salsa, guacamole, or just about any dip you'd like. They really surprised our expert tester, who mainly sampled regular jalapeño-flavored potato chips, rather than tortilla chips, during their research. The jalapeño flavor was so pronounced, and the slight hint of lime brought everything together. These chips also tasted much more natural than some of the other options, and while they didn't pack too much of a punch in terms of spice, the rest of their qualities more than made up for it.
'Real lime and authentic jalapeño'
According to Late July's website, the chips are made with "real lime and authentic jalapeño." They're also organic, with an ingredients list that includes nothing but corn, sunflower oil, sea salt, lime oil, jalapeño pepper, and chili pepper extracts. You can buy the flavor in two varieties of chips: Regular, which we sampled, or Restaurant Style, which are thinner.
There are a lot of fans of both versions out there. Amazon shoppers have said they are a "go-to snack" in online reviews. The regular Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips have a 4.8-star rating at BJ's, where customers seem to particularly appreciate that they're gluten-free. "I love these tortilla chips. They have a slight jalapeño spice which sets them apart from others. Awesome with my homemade salsa," one shopper wrote. Another said, "A good bit of spice, not boring. Love to serve these with my chicken mole dip/casserole. Hard to find good gluten free chips that taste great and these fit the bill."
The chips have made their way onto TikTok, too, where people have captured themselves reviewing the chips. A CVS shopper shared that they thought the chips were like a better version of the ones at Chipotle, while others commented on the fresh flavor and sturdy texture. People use them to make chicken tortilla soup or dip them straight into store-bought queso. We think they're perfect on their own, but you might just need to find out for yourself.