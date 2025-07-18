This Is Where Costco's Leftover Bakery Items Actually End Up

One thing you may notice if you're a Costco shopper is that it never puts items on sale when they get near the expiration date, like many other grocery stores do. You won't find Costco bakery markdowns; there isn't a special area of almost too-old snacks. Instead, the retailer donates them to food banks and shelters to help feed those who might otherwise go hungry. The brand donates large amounts of both food and money to programs like Feeding America, which is an effort to eliminate food waste and help battle food insecurity.

Unsold bakery items like muffins, bagels, and cookies are among the most obvious items that Costco donates to food banks and shelters, but that's not all it gives. They also offer up unsold or returned non-perishables, produce, dairy, and meats near their sell-by dates. While we love a food sale and scoring bakery muffins and cakes at a deep discount can be exciting, what the brand does with leftover food is honorable, and there are plenty of other ways to save money at the membership-only warehouse club.