What Is A Sardine Fork And Do You Actually Need One?

Sardines are having another moment in the sun, though one could argue that they never truly went out of style. While these days you might spot them as aesthetic inspiration for artwork, home decor, and even fashion, they have long been an affordable source of protein. Moreover, these canned fish actually taste better the longer you wait to eat them. For those who actually consume the sardines and don't just use the brightly colored tin for display in the kitchen, wrangling those slippery suckers out of their metal home can be a major struggle.

We spoke to Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, who told us about a possible solution to this problem: the sardine fork. According to DiGregorio, "A sardine fork is used to neatly remove tinned fish from the can and put it on the plate." No more shredding the fragile fish before it makes it out of the packaging. (Here are some pointers on how to eat sardines, for the uninitiated.) DiGregorio also says, "I personally have never used a sardine fork [because] for me a regular fork works fine." However, he admits that the former option "does seem more elegant." It's also very different from the standard multi-pronged utensil. DiGregorio describes it as "a very wide fork with multiple tines." Though this type of cutlery may seem unnecessary now, it was all the rage about 150 years ago.