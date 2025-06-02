Patience is appreciated in the culinary arts, but fresh fish tends to be prized amongst seafood. While you may pair grilled fish caught hours earlier with vintage cheese and wine, others like to wait a little longer for their seafood to catch up in age. For the most flavorful canned sardines, give them time to reach their true potential.

In some respects, canned sardines are a necessity meal, eaten when a fresher protein source isn't available. However, it can also be a prized dish that enthusiasts wait years for before sinking their teeth into. The sardines take on a richer flavor as time goes on, allowing their natural taste and the notes of the canning oil to enhance it. The extended aging period also gives the fish a more tender, velvety texture. There's no exact period for how long canned sardines should be aged — some people eat them after 12 months, while others wait 10 years or longer for the fish's taste to intensify further.

There's no special magic to aging sardines, either. Once the fish is tinned, they're left alone in order for nature to take its course. However, some people do flip the container periodically to ensure the oil fully covers every inch of the sardines. Others store the cans at high temperatures as a way to speed up aging, but this can decrease the quality of the fish instead of prompting it to age gracefully.