The Only Places In Your Kitchen You Should Use Bold Wallpaper

Adding color and pattern to one area of your kitchen is a timelessly chic approach. There's always the option of doing this with something more permanent like tiles, but wallpaper offers quite a few advantages: It's more affordable and easier to install yourself. Moreover, it's less of a commitment should you ever want to change the design or if you're renting your home — especially thanks to all the amazing peel-and-stick brands around today, like Chasing Paper.

As Elizabeth Rees noted, your range is a major focal point. Perhaps that's why more and more people are choosing thoughtfully designed vent hood covers as kitchen statement pieces. The wall under and behind it would therefore be a great place to add some pattern with non-woven wallpaper that's heat- and moisture-resistant. Have a warm wood hood cover? This enchanting Vintique floral peel-and-stick wallpaper would complement it with country charm. Got a sleek white hood cover? This Guvana blue and white striped peel-and-stick wallpaper adds nautically-inspired appeal.

Essentially, you don't want to choose just any wall in the room, as that can look a bit haphazard and fails to create that artful dimension. Think about surfaces that are limited, like any architectural niches, a recessed wall behind your seating area, the front of your kitchen island, or under a bar counter if you have one. This contains your wallpaper so it's a controlled, thoughtful statement that ties into the overall color and theme scheme of your kitchen.

Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and House Digest.