The Only Places In Your Kitchen You Should Use Bold Wallpaper
A great approach to kitchen design is to create a more personal space. It should feel welcoming and cozy. Many of us might be seeking out vintage trends as the antidote to an all-white kitchen, which may feel too minimalist. One of the easiest and most effective ways to kick a bland look to the curb is by paying attention to your walls: There are all kinds of wallpaper designs that can give your kitchen a more retro vibe or fit another fun aesthetic. Whether it features elegant florals, mod starbursts, or sophisticated stripes, the wallpaper you choose for your kitchen stamps it with personalized flair. But one of the keys is to avoid just covering every inch in such standout motifs.
"Choose a prominent or standalone area of a wall, such as the island or a coffee bar area, and add a bold, patterned wallpaper," co-founder of premium wall-coverings company Chasing Paper Elizabeth Rees told House Digest. You want to add interest and dimension by creating a focal point, accentuating one wall or area. Wallpaper on every wall of the room just looks busy and feels cluttered. A pop of print on your island, behind your range, or at your breakfast nook, however, is perpetually fresh and artful.
How to create focal points in your kitchen
Adding color and pattern to one area of your kitchen is a timelessly chic approach. There's always the option of doing this with something more permanent like tiles, but wallpaper offers quite a few advantages: It's more affordable and easier to install yourself. Moreover, it's less of a commitment should you ever want to change the design or if you're renting your home — especially thanks to all the amazing peel-and-stick brands around today, like Chasing Paper.
As Elizabeth Rees noted, your range is a major focal point. Perhaps that's why more and more people are choosing thoughtfully designed vent hood covers as kitchen statement pieces. The wall under and behind it would therefore be a great place to add some pattern with non-woven wallpaper that's heat- and moisture-resistant. Have a warm wood hood cover? This enchanting Vintique floral peel-and-stick wallpaper would complement it with country charm. Got a sleek white hood cover? This Guvana blue and white striped peel-and-stick wallpaper adds nautically-inspired appeal.
Essentially, you don't want to choose just any wall in the room, as that can look a bit haphazard and fails to create that artful dimension. Think about surfaces that are limited, like any architectural niches, a recessed wall behind your seating area, the front of your kitchen island, or under a bar counter if you have one. This contains your wallpaper so it's a controlled, thoughtful statement that ties into the overall color and theme scheme of your kitchen.
