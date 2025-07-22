Trader Joe's Best Gluten-Free Pasta Tastes Just Like The Real Thing

Gluten-free diets are becoming more and more common, and bread and pasta producers are eager to accommodate these restrictions. Trader Joe's is one such grocery brand that offers multiple gluten-free pastas with different shapes and compositions. So, we ranked 7 gluten-free Trader Joe's pastas according to taste, texture, and how well each resembled conventional wheat pasta. Trader Joe's gluten-free tagliatelle won our top ranking because it tastes just like the real thing.

Where other gluten-free ingredients like garbanzos, lentils, quinoa, or brown rice alone contributed a foreign flavor, gritty or gummy texture, and deep brown or red hues, the tagliatelle was indistinguishable from regular wheat pasta. Made of a combination of corn and rice flour, Trader Joe's tagliatelle was earthy, savory, and mellow. It even had the same golden hue as its wheat counterpart.

The tagliatelle also comes in dried nests, resembling the traditional storage method. These portioned nests are also convenient for making single-serving meals, and they also prevent the delicately long, ribbon-like shape of tagliatelle from sticking while they cook. We love the al dente chew of this pasta that is fun to twirl around a fork and stands up to even the heartiest types of pasta sauces, from Bolognese to this easy, creamy Alfredo sauce.