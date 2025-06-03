8 Store-Bought Alfredo Sauces That Are Gluten-Free, Ranked

Alfredo sauce is a creamy and rich pasta topping that has been popular for over 100 years. One sneaky thing about many Alfredo sauces, however, is that they can contain gluten. For those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities, it's important to be aware of which Alfredo sauces are safe to eat. Common ingredients that help to thicken Alfredo sauce are flour or roux (butter with flour), so that's something to watch out for. Now, you could make an easy Alfredo sauce recipe yourself, however, many people are more apt to grab a quick sauce jar from the grocery store shelves.

When searching for gluten-free Alfredo sauces, as someone who is gluten-free myself, I noticed that some brands were certified gluten-free, while others (that still didn't list wheat as an allergen) didn't have that label. Please note, however, that the sauces that don't have a clear "gluten-free" label may be prepared in environments where cross-contamination with gluten may be possible.

Once I collected my group of gluten-free Alfredo sauces, I put them to the test. I focused on overall flavor, sweetness versus saltiness, texture, and consistency when comparing the brands. For more information on my methodology, check out the bottom of the article. Without further ado, let's taste some Alfredo!