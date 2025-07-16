Don't Throw Out Those Mesh Produce Bags - Use Them To Make Gardening Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A trip to the produce aisle means you end up with those mesh bags once you get your shopping haul home. They're lightweight and super flexible, perfect for holding groups of fruits or vegetables without squeezing them, and the mesh makes sure that ethylene gas — which speeds up ripening — doesn't get trapped in there to make your produce ripen too much before you get it into your kitchen. Oranges are sold in red mesh bags specifically because it makes their color pop and look more appealing to shoppers. But what good is that to you once you've got your oranges or zucchinis?

Don't just toss mesh produce bags — they're actually incredibly useful. Instead of considering them waste, use mesh bags as effective pot scrubbers, for example. Another brilliant hack? Use them as gardening tool storage and organization. They're free since you're already buying the produce, they're sustainable since you're recycling them, and they're perfect for this task. Just like they allow ethylene gas to escape produce, they let your tools air out.

When your shears or trowel retain the moisture they get from the soil and hydrated plants, they rust, especially when they're kept in things like outdoor storage chests. Hanging them in these mesh bags avoids that problem. The bags are sturdy since they have to hold a good volume of produce, but flexible enough to conform to the shapes of your tools. Because they're free and come with any shopping trip, you can build a collection to give each tool its own home.