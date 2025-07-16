The 2 Factors To Think About When Deciding On A Frittata Pan

When learning how to make a frittata, the goal is a round, fluffy omelet-like disc that is browned on the outside and moist on the inside, with no mangled or underdone parts. Following the frittata golden ratio of eggs and dairy and learning how to tell when your frittata is done can certainly help, but the cooking vessel is equally as important. To make things easy on yourself, grab a pan that is both nonstick and oven-safe.

This Italian dish always starts off cooked in a skillet on the stove; it's then either flipped over to finish cooking in the pan, or transferred to the oven and baked until set. Both of these approaches require a skillet with nonstick qualities — there's nothing worse than prying stubbornly stuck eggs off a pan, especially for a dish that's supposed to look pretty. As for the oven-safe part, while there are steps you can take to avoid a frittata-flipping disaster, a pan that can go right from the burner to the oven rack lets you skip the flip, making for a less stressful breakfast.

With these factors in mind, a seasoned cast-iron skillet is a top choice for your frittata. These prized pieces of cookware can handle high temperatures on the stove or in the oven and retain heat effectively, giving the eggs a nicely browned outside. And once you learn how to season a cast iron pan, you won't have to worry about your precious creation sticking to the surface.