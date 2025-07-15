The Best Italian Cocktail Is Complex, Bold, And Inspiring

Italy is such an endlessly rich fountain of epicurean delights. Its cuisine often steals the spotlight, but the country has certainly never slept on the liquid side of things. It's home to one of the world's most well-known, best-loved wine scenes, and it's also gifted us with plenty of incredible cocktails that have gone on to be fixtures at bars and restaurants worldwide. In fact, Italian cocktails are really more than just that; they're a way of life. Aperitivo is like Italy's happy hour, when friends gather to enjoy drinks that fire up their appetites for dinner. The country's drinks, therefore, have been designed with that in mind, giving us the Aperol spritz and endless variations. With plenty of contributions to today's mixology arena, we ranked nine of Italy's most iconic cocktails to find a favorite.

The winner is another aperitivo staple: the Negroni. Yes, the Aperol spritz is legendary and crowd-pleasing, and it took the number-two slot. But the Negroni is simple perfection. It is just three parts, simple enough for even the most inexperienced bartender, but each of those parts must be high-quality and bring a crucial flavor component to the mix. Campari contributes a bright, bitter-leaning but slightly sweet punch of rhubarb and citrus peel, sweet vermouth lends mouth-coating viscosity alongside florals and spices, and gin's relatively higher alcohol content tempers this mix and adds its own botanicals. The Negroni has become an international favorite and has helped lead the craft cocktail revolution by inspiring bartenders everywhere.