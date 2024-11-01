How Did Negronis Become The Next It Cocktail? A Spirits Expert Weighs In

Modern mixology has come up with a long line of novel cocktails brimming with multiple ingredients, fancy techniques, and impressive presentations. However, there has been a revival of the classics in recent years. Tasting Table spoke with Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, and she told us about how Negronis have become the next "it" cocktail. "I think a lot of it has to do with the public's evolving palates — in the '70s and '80s everyone wanted these super sweet cocktails, and now most people order cocktails with the tagline 'not too sweet'," Horn explained. "People in general are more open to and interested in cocktails that are more balanced, and the Negroni is a paragon of balance."

Advertisement

To refresh your memory on the contents of a Negroni, Tasting Table offers the classic three-ingredient Negroni recipe that's equal parts gin, vermouth rosso, and campari. The floral, vegetal flavor of gin paired with bitter campari and the botanical, bittersweet, and spicy notes of vermouth exhibit an elegant complexity. "It is also lower in ABV than many other classic cocktails as there is only 1 part that is full proof (40% alcohol) and the other two parts are both lower in alcohol, making it a more sessionable cocktail that many drinkers are leaning toward more often these days," says Horn.