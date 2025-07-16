10 Best Hacks To Avoid Crying While Cutting Onions

Anyone who's ever cut many onions has eventually sought a hack to keep from crying while cutting them. No matter how hard you try not to cry, sometimes the waterworks still flow, making it impossible to see what you're doing and putting your fingers in peril. Understanding why they make you cry is the first step toward knowing which onion-cutting hacks might work.

Alliums are able to use their roots to pull sulfur from the soil and create lacrimator compounds. Then, when they're cut, the compounds mix with other enzymes to create a chemical cocktail called syn-propanethial-S-oxide as a defense mechanism to deter predators (including us) from eating them. When we cry while cutting onions, it's our body's way of washing these defensive chemicals out of our eyes. So, the trick to not crying is to do something to prevent these chemicals from making it to our eyes in the first place.

Some onions release fewer defensive chemicals into the air than others, so choosing sweeter ones, like Vidalias or green onions, instead of white or red onions, can help. So can using a freshly-sharpened knife, which cuts less surface area and takes less time for cutting than a dull knife. Of course, you can also wear goggles to eliminate the chance that any of these chemicals can trigger tears. Beyond these ordinary tips, there are lots of hacks out there for shedding fewer tears while cutting onions, focusing on lessening or diverting the onion's defensive chemicals.