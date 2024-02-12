The Unexpected Bread Hack For Cutting Onions Without Inducing Tears

Onions make a great addition to countless meals — from burgers to pizzas, or as a side of onion rings — but before you can enjoy their tastiness, you have to get through one annoying step – cutting the onions, which as we all know, is prone to leading to some unwanted tears. For those curious, onions make you cry because they contain sulfoxides that naturally cause eye irritation, thus inducing tears.

Because no one wants to have to take the time to dry their eyes while they're prepping for dinner, people are constantly looking for ways to avoid the cry effect. Lucky for you, we have an unexpected trick that you may not have heard of before: Putting on a piece of bread in your mouth while you cut. By chewing on the bread, you're allowing the chemical to enter through your mouth, rather than your eyes or even your nose. This method may cause your mouth to water, which could be uncomfortable, but it does achieve the very thing we're after: No tears.