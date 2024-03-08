Why You Shouldn't Rely On The Wet Knife Hack For Tear-Free Onions

Of all the kitchen tips and tricks that are passed from cook to cook, variations on how to chop onions without crying never seem to end. From one celebrity chef's recommendation for fanning the noxious fumes away to a high-carb bread-chewing trick for reducing tears, we think we've heard them all. Some of the tips are more practical than others, and some might even be downright unsafe, like the recommendation to keep your knife wet during the cutting process.

The wet knife hack involves dipping the blade of your knife into water with each cut. There's a little science behind the technique –- water helps to keep the volatile gas released by the onion as it's cut from becoming airborne. When that gas hits the water of your eye, it becomes a weak acid, causing your eyes to tear up and rinse away the irritant. But repeatedly stopping your chop to wet the knife is not only inefficient, it also prolongs the time you are standing over a pile of cut onions and makes the whole process slippery and less safe. There are far better recommendations you should know about.