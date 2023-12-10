Cut Onions On A Damp Paper Towel And Avoid Watery Eyes

Whether you're browning, caramelizing, pickling, or eating 'em raw, cooking with onions means that they're going to need to be chopped, and chances are, most home cooks are dreading the task. Stinging eyes and tears running down your suddenly frowning cheeks — it's a familiar scene. Luckily, thanks to one quick home cook hack, you can save the tears for your Oscar close-up (and keep your swim goggles in the drawer). Just lay a damp paper towel across your cutting board before you start chopping.

Unless you're Mitch Hedberg (who once quipped, "When I'm cutting onions, I'm sad. Because the plight of onions, it's sad. But people don't realize I'm crying — they think I'm just reacting,") a wet paper towel is all that stands between you and cooking comfortably. The wet paper towel will absorb all those irritating "onion fumes" before they reach your delicate eyeballs. For extra protection, tear off three or four sheets and fold them after wetting, creating a strong magnetic "sponge" to shield your eyes from peril. Seems too simple to be true? To understand why this tip works, it's helpful to know why onions make you cry in the first place.